2024 NFL Combine: Terrible camerawork, wild conversations, and Cade Stover

I was fortunate enough to go to the NFL Combine this past week. Due to reasons beyond my control, I was only able to attend one day, but in that day I learned some cool stuff about the NFL Combine, some tight ends and safeties, and that I am a horrible cameraman.

First, let me say this: the player who impressed me the most was Cade Stover. All these players have been practicing answering tough and weird questions for weeks before the Combine, so you don’t really get a sense of who you actually talked to in the short conversation you’re having.

However, Stover was just intense. The way he talked about football made you want to run through a wall. As a Cincinnati Bengals fan, I understand the team’s need for a tight end, and Stover could fit the bill.

It was inspiring to hear Stover talk about how it wasn’t in him to not play in Ohio State’s bowl game, which is what he was advised to do. He tested well at the Combine, and I absolutely think he could be in the NFL for a long time and play at a high level.

I was standing right in front of Texas Tech defensive back Tyler Owens when the speedster said he “didn’t believe in space.” In his defense, some dude with a microphone started talking about how he didn’t believe in pigeons, then shoved that microphone in Owens’ face and said “what don’t you believe in?”

Space is a wild answer.

You can see it in the video if you can decipher the awful audio. Again, I am not a cameraman.

Overall, I was able to salvage enough of this pathetic attempt at recording players in the combine for you to get a glimpse at just a few players, including Stover, Brock Bowers, and Josh Proctor.