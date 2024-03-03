Joe Burrow expecting May return from torn wrist ligament

The Cincinnati Bengals, once again, ended the regular season without Joe Burrow as their starting quarterback.

Fortunately, it wasn’t a torn ACL that kept the quarterback from playing the last several weeks. Unfortunately, the torn ligament in his wrist was enough to crush Cincinnati’s playoff aspirations, which were on the rise when he was injured.

On a Thursday night primetime showdown with the Baltimore Ravens on November 16th, 2023, Burrow went down in clear pain, and something seemed off immediately.

Jake Browning took over, and while he was a success story during his starts, this team isn’t the same without Burrow on the field.

Thankfully, they may be getting him back sooner than expected.

Burrow should be clear for full contract practicing in May, just six months after his injury, he revealed during an interview with ESPN.

“I think middle of May is when I am expecting to kind of be cleared for full contact and everything. Over the next month [to] month and a half, we’ll kind of decide all those things,” Burrow said via ESPN’s Ben Baby.

The former No. 1 overall pick has been a star since he entered the league out of LSU in 2020. He threw for 30-plus touchdowns in each season he’s played more than 10 games, so having Burrow on the field is clearly paramount.

That said, with the Bengals seemingly retaining Tee Higgins by franchise tagging him, the team may have all Burrow’s stars, and potentially more with free agency starting soon, back by his side.

Expectations will be high for Cincinnati with Burrow at full strength in 2024.