Grade the move: Bengals sign Sheldon Rankins to 2-year, $26 million deal

The Cincinnati Bengals made several major splashes in the opening week of free agency, one of which was landing defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins on a two-year, $26 million contract.

Rankins brings the Bengals some much-needed help on the interior of the defensive line. Honestly, the Bengals have lacked an interior pass rush since Larry Ogunjobi departed after the 2021 season.

Rankins, 29, comes to Cincinnati from the Houston Texans, where last season, he registered 37 tackles (29) solo and six sacks. At an average annual value of $13 million over two years, Rankins sets himself up to test the market again in two seasons and maybe a much larger deal if he performs to his potential.

The Bengals continue to invest in their defense after a disastrous 2023 campaign that saw them among the bottom of the league in most categories. Rankins will help on the interior and newly signed safety Geno Stone should help with coverage on the back end.

As DJ Reader heads off to the Detroit Lions, the need for a nose tackle remains. Rankins is more similar to BJ Hill, so while it’s good to see the pass rush upgraded, the Bengals still need an interior run-stuffer.

All-in-all, Rankins fills a void in the middle of the Bengals defensive line and should give fans much to be excited about.

