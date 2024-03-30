Bengals News (3/30): Offseason workout dates

Voluntary OTAs, mandatory minicamp, and other 2024 offseason dates officially revealed for Bengals

The Bengals will have one day together before the NFL Draft, and will reconvene as a team the next month when the full offseason roster has been assembled. Not included in these dates is rookie minicamp, which is expected to take place a couple weeks after the NFL Draft in the middle of May.

2024 NFL mock draft: Breaking down Bengals picks in new 7-round mock

On paper, it might seem to some outsiders that the Bengals might go heavy defensively, especially after the loss of nose tackle DJ Reader in the heart of the unit, so the mock will surprise in this area.

Ohio State Defensive Tackle Michael Hall Jr. Joins Geno Atkins in Rare Air Ahead of 2024 NFL Draft

It's no secret that the Bengals are eyeing defensive line help in the 2024 NFL Draft. Could Michael Hall Jr. be a perfect fit? The Ohio State product had 45 tackles (10 for loss) and six sacks in three seasons. He's projected to be a second or third round pick.

What Positions Are Bengals Most Likely to Target in First Round of 2024 NFL Draft?

The Bengals might've signed Trent Brown last week to help solidify their offensive line, but that doesn't mean they won't address the trenches in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

3 Bengals players who could be nice surprises in 2024

When it comes to the Cincinnati Bengals, we pretty much know what to expect in 2024 from guys like Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Vonn Bell. But, what about some of the more unheralded players on the roster? Some of those guys will have the opportunity to step up and establish themselves in a big way.

NFL News

Eagles trading pass rusher Haason Reddick to Jets for conditional 2026 third-round pick

The Jets are sending a conditional 2026 third-round pick for Reddick, but can change if he has 67.5% playtime and at least 10 sacks, Rapoport added. New York will take on $14.5 million of Reddick's total compensation for 2024 (the final year of his existing contract) while the Eagles account for Reddick's $1 million roster bonus that was due earlier in March, per NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo.

Dolphins, RB Raheem Mostert agree to terms on a new two-year deal worth up to $9.075 million

After breaking out as a quality back during his six seasons in San Francisco, Mostert signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins in 2022, where he averaged 4.9 yards per carry in the first year of Mike McDaniel's tenure as coach. Mostert added to his totals in 2023, posting his first 1,000-yard season of his career (1,012) and leading the NFL in rushing touchdowns with 18.

Chiefs signing Welsh rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit from International Player Pathway program

By signing with Kansas City, Rees-Zammit has already joined 37 past players from the program in signing a contract. His next goal will be to join the five who have made an active roster -- fellow rugby player and Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata, Commanders defensive end Efe Obada, free-agent fullback Jakob Johnson and two more former Washington players, tight end Sammis Reyes and defensive lineman David Bada.

Jordan Love-led Packers could be true Super Bowl contenders in 2024; Zach Wilson's best team fits

"We're all very hungry for this upcoming year," Love said on a recent episode of The Pivot Podcast. "The confidence from top to bottom is there. The organization believes that it's the perfect time to have a chance to win a Super Bowl this year. Those conversations we had after the 49ers game were, 'Man, work harder. Try and find ways to get better because next year we're gonna do it.' "