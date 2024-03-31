Bengals land Brock Bowers in PFF mock draft

As the Cincinnati Bengals turn their attention to the 2024 NFL Draft, the mock drafts are starting to come out more frequently. The Bengals will have plenty of options and positions of need they can address with the 18th overall pick.

The signing of Trent Brown to a one-year contract certainly won’t deter the Bengals from taking an offensive tackle in the first round, but it also may mean they don’t have to. Sheldon Rankins fills the role of a three-technique, but the departure of DJ Reader leaves a hole at nose tackle.

Could Byron Murphy II fill that void? Maybe, but in Pro Football Focus’ latest mock draft, they have the Bengals passing on him for an offensive weapon that may shock some if he is still available at 18.

Brad Spielberger has Cincinnati selecting Brock Bowers, the highly touted tight end from the University of Georgia.

It may come as a shock to see Bowers fall this far on draft night, but last year’s highly touted tight end class didn’t see a player come off the board until the Buffalo Bills traded up to the No. 25 overall pick to select Dalton Kincaid,” Brad Spielberger said.

“Unlike last year, however, the tight end depth is not nearly as strong, which could push Bowers up the board since teams may view him as the one true high-level prospect at the position in the class. Bowers has a case as the best tight end in college football history, but he may bring some size concerns in his transition to the NFL game. Cincinnati hasn’t had a top tight end since Tyler Eifert, and adding another pass catcher also makes sense following wideout Tee Higgins‘ trade request this offseason.”

The prospect of Bowers in the Bengals offense may be too good to pass up. Regardless of what happens with Higgins, Bowers would likely become the best tight end Joe Burrow has played with in the NFL.

