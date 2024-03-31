Bengals News (3/31): 2023 draft class gets D grade

Look: Major Outlet Gives Bengals 2023 Draft Class a 'D' Grade After First Season

"The Bengals took three swings on defense to open the 2023 draft — Myles Murphy (No. 28), DJ Turner II (No. 60), and Jordan Battle (No. 95) — and Turner looks most likely to grow into a full-time starter," Lee wrote.

2024 Mock Draft Roundup 7.0: Another Draft, Another Alabama Corner?

"After signing right tackle Trent Brown in free agency, the Bengals are cleared to address the defense in Round 1. Teaming Arnold up with DJ Turner, Cam Taylor-Britt and Mike Hilton gives Cincinnati's secondary a chance to compete with any team in the AFC.

Bengals offseason workout dates announced

The Bengals are the lone team waiting until May 28 to get underway, with four more practices than last year. It’s a notable uptick for a coaching staff that has liked to keep things loose and wear and tear down.

Cincinnati Bengals Met With Day 3 Tight End Prospect Ahead of 2024 NFL Draft

The Bengals met with South Carolina tight end Trey Knox ahead of his Pro day according to Justin Melo of The Draft Network. Knox was considered a day three prospect, but could go undrafted after running a 4.91 40-yard dash. He's 6-3, 240 pounds.

Tyler Boyd ranked as second-best remaining wide receiver in free agency

Many NFL free agents have already signed with new teams this offseason, while some others haven't. Veteran wide receiver Tyler Boyd falls into the latter category, as he's still searching for his next NFL home.

Six former Cincinnati Bengals players that are set to kickoff the inaugural UFL season

The United Football League is a merger between the XFL and USFL. That means players from both previous leagues will now coexist in one league comprised of eight teams. And there are several former Cincinnati Bengals players looking to stand out.

2024 Cincinnati Bengals Mock Draft: Depth in the Trenches Is on the Way as Duke Tobin Takes Multiple Shots

And even with the top four tackles taken in the top 17, Duke Tobin and the front office fill one of the two biggest needs right off the bat in our latest Cincinnati Bengals 2024 Mock Draft, which was conducted using Pro Football Network’s new Mock Draft Simulator multi-user tool.

Free-agent CB Patrick Peterson has 'a lot left in the tank,' would want warning if team sees him as safety

"From the cornerback position, I think a lot more signings are going to happen toward after the draft, once teams really understand what they have on their roster and what they may need to continue to improve their rosters," Peterson said Thursday.

Jadeveon Clowney 'wanted to mature more' before going back home to Panthers

"I used to just watch them on TV all the time and say I can't wait till I get my opportunity to do that one day," Clowney said during Friday's introductory news conference, per the team website.

Colts GM Chris Ballard on young CBs: 'We think these guys are gonna continue to get better'

"I like our three young corners," Colts general manager Chris Ballard said via The Athletic.