Duke Tobin still sees a high ceiling for Cordell Volson

There’s no denying the Cincinnati Bengals offensive line continues to be a pain point for this offense.

While there can be a discuss whether or not Joe Burrow tries to keep plays alive longer than he should, the fact of the matter is that, throughout the star quarterback’s time in Cincinnati, the line hasn’t played up to par despite signficant investment.

Duke Tobin, the director of player personnel, is partly responsible for the lack of success as he, obviously with other voices, builds the roster for Zac Taylor and Co.

Although some injuries he couldn’t have predicted, the fact of the matter remains that building a successful line is something Tobin has yet to do.

But all hope isn’t lost in the group of guys he currently has, and Tobin has high expectations for 2022 fourth-round pick Cordell Volson, who was drafted out of North Dakota State.

Asked about Cordell Volson, Duke Tobin said "he's still young" and praised his "attitude, toughness, size, think he's a good run blocker, think he still has a lot of upside... we've seen a lot of good out of Cordell, I don't think any of us have seen the best yet" — Jake Liscow (@JakeLiscow) February 28, 2024

Volson earned a 58.3 grade by Pro Football Focus last year. It was noted that he had three penalties and allowed five sacks on the season. While not the entire problem with the Bengals’ enigmatic offensive line, he was consistently the weakest spot throughout the 2023 season.

Now entering Year 3, Volson needs to improve if he wants to continue starting. He’s likely going to be the team’s starting left guard this upcoming season and must continue to showcase strength as a run blocker. The ceiling is there for the 6-foot-6, 25-year-old lineman, but the improvements will be expected sooner rather than later.