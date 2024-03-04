Bengals met with Oregon OL Jackson Powers-Johnson at NFL Combine

According to Malik Wright, the Cincinnati Bengals have formerly met with Oregon Ducks interior offensive lineman and the top-ranked center in the 2024 NFL Draft, Jackson Powers-Johnson, at the 2024 NFL Combine.

The 6-foot-3, 328-pound Powers-Johnson is one of the more intriguing first-round prospects this year. He appeared in 11 games as a true freshman in 2021 while starting three games, which came at right guard, left guard, and defensive tackle.

Yes, he started on the defensive line for Oregon’s trip to the 2021 Alamo Bowl due to opt-outs. He then played 12 games in 2022, primarily at right guard.

Then in 2023, Powers-Johnson became a full-time starter at center for 13 games. He was a Unanimous All-American and won the Rimington Award, which is annually awarded to the nation’s best center.

The Bengals need help at right tackle now that Jonah Williams is set to leave via free agency, but if they sign a free agent right tackle, the draft opens up. The Bengals would seemingly be set on the offensive line if they were to sign a right tackle in free agency, as they would return four of the five starters from last season.

However, selecting Powers-Johnson in the first round could upgrade the interior, allowing Ted Karras to likely compete with Cordell Volson at left guard, or perhaps have Powers-Johnson compete with Volson for the spot.

Also, considering Karras is entering the last year of his contract with the Bengals, selecting his replacement wouldn’t be a terrible idea. It’s something we’ve seen the Bengals do multiple times, like selecting Dax Hill in the first round to replace Jessie Bates III the following season.

What would you think about the Bengals grabbing JPJ in the first round if he’s available when the team goes on the clock in late April?