NFL insider predicts Bengals will keep Tee Higgins

While Tee Higgins will continue to be part of trade rumors for the foreseeable future, one insider thinks the Cincinnati Bengals will keep their star wideout.

With the NFL Combine wrapping up, NFL reporter Malik Wright posted several interesting tidbits about the Bengals, the most notable being a prediction that Higgins ultimately remains in Cincinnati for the 2024 season.

That is, assuming some NFL team doesn’t make a crazy offer that the team can’t turn down.

Tee Higgins Will Be a Bengal Unless they get a crazy, unforeseen offer, Tee Higgins will be playing in Cincinnati this upcoming season. With a wide receiver like Higgins, who has put together 3,684 yards and 24 touchdowns over four years, why teams would be interested in adding him to their offense. Just like it was the message last offseason though, the Bengals aren’t interested in making other teams better and have been unwilling to engage in trade talks for Higgins.

While it’s unfortunate the Bengals have been unable to get a long-term deal done for Higgins, they’ve still got several months to do so. The NFL has not yet announced this year’s franchise tag extension deadline, but based on previous offseasons, that will be sometime in mid-July before training camp opens, so there’s likely four more months to hammer something out.

Is it actually possible a deal gets done?

Related Joe Burrow hosts foundation event at La Soupe with Guinness Gives Back

One would think negotiations aren’t going well for the Bengals to tag Higgins so early. Remember, the tag window began February 20th and runs through March 5th. News broke that Higgins was getting tagged on February 23rd, and to this point, he’s the only player in the NFL to get the tag.

Saying all of this, Tee Higgins is a sure thing for the Bengals. Even a first-round NFL Draft pick is not, so it makes sense to roll the dice on keeping Higgins for one more year, especially with the Bengals being so close to a Super Bowl.

There were plenty of other intriguing tidbits about the Bengals and the upcoming NFL Draft, so be sure to read Malik Wright’s full article.