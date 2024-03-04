Bengals News (3/4): ESPN thinks Joe Mixon needs change of scenery

ESPN thinks Bengals RB Joe Mixon needs a change of scenery

Is it time to move on from Joe Mixon? ESPN thinks it would be ideal for Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow reveals when he expects to be ready to practice coming off wrist surgery

Cincinnati's quarterback has an optimistic update on his injury.

Bengals should consider two free agent offensive linemen with ties to their offensive line coach

Offensive line coach Frank Pollack has history with two notable free agent offensive tackles. Do either of them make sense as Bengals targets?

Bengals pulling out all the stops in meeting with top offensive linemen at NFL Scouting Combine

Cincinnati is serious about investing a draft pick to help block for Joe Burrow this year.

Orlando Brown comments on scouting combine as Bengals watch prospects

A funny, notable comment from Bengals OT Orlando Brown.

Bucs, Mike Evans agree to 2-year, $52M contract, agent says

Five-time Pro Bowl receiver Mike Evans, who was set to enter free agency, has agreed to a two-year, $52 million deal to stay with the Bucs, his agent told ESPN.

Ex-NFL WR Braylon Edwards stops alleged assault of man, 80

A man has been charged with attempted murder in a locker room attack at a suburban Detroit YMCA that was broken up by former NFL player Braylon Edwards.

Eagles' Jason Kelce announces retirement after 13 seasons

The Eagles' Jason Kelce, the only center since 1970 to have won a Super Bowl and been named first-team All-Pro six times, has retired after 13 seasons.

Chiefs use non-exclusive franchise tag on CB L'Jarius Sneed

The Chiefs officially placed the nonexclusive franchise tag on cornerback L'Jarius Sneed on Monday.

Dolphins will not franchise tag DT Christian Wilkins

The Miami Dolphins will not use the franchise tag on defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday, per sources.

2024 All-Combine Team, Offense: QB Michael Penix, WR Xavier Worthy showed out at Lucas Oil Stadium

Which 2024 NFL Draft prospects turned heads at Lucas Oil Stadium? Nick Shook unveils his annual All-Combine Team, spotlighting the top performers in Indianapolis at each position.

Award-winning ESPN NFL reporter Chris Mortensen dies at 72

Chris Mortensen, an award-winning journalist who reported on the NFL for ESPN for more than three decades, died Sunday morning at the age of 72. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.