Bengals News (3/5): Brian Thomas Jr. mocked to Cincinnati

Lance Zierlein 2024 NFL mock draft 2.0: Broncos move up for J.J. McCarthy; Chiefs add Xavier Worthy

After gathering more info at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, Lance Zierlein provides an updated projection of how Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft will shake out, and he has the Cincinnati Bengals taking LSU Tigers wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. with the 18th pick.

2024 Mock Draft Roundup 4.0: Pundit Picks SEC Corner for Round 1

The 2024 NFL Draft is almost here and the Bengals will have the 18th pick in the first round. We’ve rounded up the latest projections from media outlets to give you a look at who could be joining the Bengals this year.

Lou Anarumo Open to Adding Impact Player Along Defensive Line: ‘More The Merrier’

Cincinnati may benefit from aggressively pursuing another option even if DJ Reader can return.

Bengals 2024 Free Agents: OT Jonah Williams, CB Chidobe Awuzie, DT DJ Reader Eyeing Open Market

In addition to looking at free agents across the NFL, the Cincinnati Bengals have 16 of their own they could consider re-signing this season.

5 prospects hurt their chances of being drafted by Bengals at combine

The NFL draft prospects might have falling stock on the Bengals’ big board.

A Tee Higgins Trade That Cincinnati Bengals Would Realistically Consider

A trade isn’t likely, but it could happen. What would it take for the Bengals to say “yes” to a deal involving one of their best players?

Sources — Panthers moving on from CB Donte Jackson

The Panthers are planning to trade or release cornerback Donte Jackson, sources tell ESPN.

Bucs re-signing Mike Evans leaves looming Mayfield questions

Tampa Bay agreed to terms to retain the franchise’s all-time leading receiver, with decisions on Baker Mayfield and Antoine Winfield Jr. coming soon.

2024 All-Combine Team, Defense: Edge Jared Verse, CB Terrion Arnold among standouts in Indianapolis

Florida State edge Jared Verse showed off his pass-rushing prowess at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine — but he wasn’t the only standout. Nick Shook assembles an All-Combine Team of defensive draft prospects who thrived at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

NFL players need more guidance on how to run foundations

The Cameron Heyward Foundation had its tax-exempt status revoked by the IRS in May 2022 for failing to file federal tax returns for three straight years.

Vikings release Alexander Mattison

The Vikings are moving on from their leading rusher in 2023.