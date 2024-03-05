2 former Bengals tight ends set to hit free agency: Could either end up in Cincinnati?

The Cincinnati Bengals currently don’t have any tight ends under contract for 2024. They signed the trio of Drew Sample, Tanner Hudson, and Irv Smith Jr. to short deals. Considering it was a mixed bag of success for them, it isn’t too hard to see they might be ready to overhaul the position.

It just so happens that possibly the most tight end-needy team in the NFL will have two of their most recent success stories at the position hitting the open market. That includes the Carolina Panthers releasing Hayden Hurst and the New York Jets releasing CJ Uzomah.

Fans will remember these two had fairly successful seasons considering their targets were also split with Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd in both of the teams seasons where they had deep playoff runs with Joe Burrow. Both were then able to get a substantial payday in free agency the following season.

Hurst had 52 receptions for 414 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games with Cincinnati in 2022. He then was only able to play nine games with the Panthers last season after a serious concussion, only catching 18 passes for roughly 184 yards and a single score. The thing that didn’t necessarily always show up as big in the box score for Hurst was his ability to take a four or five yard catch and turn it into a first down through either breaking a tackle or fighting for a couple extra yards.

Sadly, Hurst’s career is now in jeopardy due to that serious concussion, so he’s unlikely to land in Cincinnati.

Uzomah was a surprising departure when it happened. He was a big vocal leader in the locker room during that improbable 2021 run, and the team supposedly had interest in bringing him back. He had a career year in 2021 with 49 receptions for 493 yards and five touchdowns (including a three-touchdown performance in a route against the Baltimore Ravens). Since leaving Uzomah has had 29 receptions, 290 yards and three touchdowns in 27 games as a Jet.

The Bengals would likely see either of these guys as a luxury signing, as it is very rare you can add a starter that you know gels with your quarterback and skill position players. Not to mention Zac Taylor’s offense will still be intact, despite Brian Callahan moving on to the Tennessee Titans. Hurst has the injury concern, but he has been cleared to return. Uzomah is also probably looking to prove he is more of the guy we saw in 2021 and not the guy who had Zach Wilson and company throwing him the ball.

Who would you prefer of these two former Bengals?