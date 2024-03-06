Lou Anarumo hopes to keep “Dominant” DJ Reader; excited about healthy Joseph Ossai

The Cincinnati Bengals have Super Bowl aspirations next season, and while Joe Burrow’s health will be pivotal in any deep playoff run in 2024, filling out and retaining star defenders this offseason will be a huge hurdle.

DJ Reader, who will be on the open market and could command a lofty salary, one in which the Bengals have the cap space to pay but may opt to use it elsewhere, will be a player to keep an eye on.

Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, who is one of the best at his position in the NFL, is hoping to keep the “dominant” defensive tackle. Reader has cemented himself as one of the best run-stopping players in the NFL.

"DJ is a hard guy to replace, hopefully we don't have to... he is just dominant," said Lou Anarumo.



He also didn't want to lose both safeties last year, alas. But his feelings on Reader were clear. — Jake Liscow (@JakeLiscow) March 1, 2024

That said, the Greensboro native is 29 years old, so the longevity of any contract could play a crucial factor in talks as well. Let’s hope the Bengals do what they can to get Reader back in the stripes next year.

Staying on the defensive line, Anarumo talked about what former third-round pick Joseph Ossai is set to bring to the table next season, and he eagerly noted his work ethic and the fact that he’s going to have a full offseason to train and prepare.

Ossai came out of Texas and was the 69th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Through two years, he has 27 tackles and 4.5 sacks. There are higher expectations than that for Ossai this upcoming season, and Anarumo is clearly excited about his potential.

When asked about Myles Murphy's development, Lou Anarumo went out of his way to bring up that Joseph Ossai is in the building working "every day... every day"



Brought up that he isn't rehabbing anything this year, and he's looking forward to a healthy Joseph Ossai. — Jake Liscow (@JakeLiscow) March 1, 2024

Ossai is entering what probably will end up being the most important season of his professional career. It’s a contract year, and he needs to prove he can stay on the field and be effective if he hopes to get a nice payday in 2025.

The defensive line, with Sam Hubbard, BJ Hill, and Trey Hendrickson as well, could be one of the best units on the team, and there’s quite a bit of excitement for those front four entering the 2024 season.