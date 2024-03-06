Bengals select Oregon State’s Taliese Fuaga in PFF’s latest mock draft

The Cincinnati Bengals are gearing up for the 2024 NFL Draft, with the NFL Combine coming to a close at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Cincinnati has numerous holes that need to be filled on the roster, namely at right tackle as Jonah Williams is likely leaving in free agency, and the team has a chance to draft a ‘plug-and-play’ caliber guy with the No. 18 pick.

PFF’s Gordon McGuinness has the Bengals selecting Oregon State right tackle Taliese Fuaga.

McGuinness stated, “Pick No. 18 seems like a great spot for the Bengals in this draft — either an immediate impact player like Brock Bowers slides into a position where they can move up, or they sit where they are and take a player in the trenches. Fuaga would be a plug-and-play replacement for Jonah Williams at right tackle. The Oregon State product earned an 80.0 pass-blocking grade and a 90.9 run-blocking grade in 2023.”

With the potential of losing Williams in free agency, the Bengals could desperately use a guy like Fuaga to protect Joe Burrow on the right side of the offensive line.

During the NFL Combine, Fuaga posted a 5.13 40-yard dash, 1.77 10-yard split, 32” vertical jump, and a 9’3” broad jump.

NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein broke down Fuaga as a draft prospect stating, “Beefy right tackle capable of playing at a high level despite his lack of ideal pad level and lower-body bend. Fuaga plays with a fairly aggressive disposition. He’s a one-pop blocker who struggles to clinch into his run blocks and is, therefore, forced to work overtime to sustain and finish. The pass protection technique is outstanding, and he possesses the athleticism to mirror and match edge-to-edge rush movements. Fuaga’s hand work is exceptional in pass pro and will need to remain so because of his lack of desired range for recovering when beaten. A team could slide him to guard to improve its interior protection, but he’s best suited at right tackle, where he should become a good starter.”

Fuaga played in 12 games for Oregon State during the 2023 season, tallying 700 snaps with just 12 quarterback hurries, two quarterback hits, and zero sacks. Fuaga was named to the First Team All-PAC 12 in 2023 and an Outland Trophy semifinalist nomination.

Fuaga looks like a potentially great selection at pick No. 18 if he is available. Do you agree?