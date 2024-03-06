Bengals News (3/6): Joe Burrow changing offseason routine?

Bengals QB Joe Burrow mulling training changes after injuries

“I’m still kind of deciphering that in my mind, thinking about how I can mitigate that going into this year,” Burrow said, according to ESPN’s Ben Baby. “Whether it’s gaining weight, changing my training, changing my lead-up to training camp that month before, we’re still working through all that and seeing where I want to be.”

Report: New York Jets Releasing Former Cincinnati Bengals Tight End C.J. Uzomah

The 31-year-old tight end reeled in 29 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns in 27 games for New York after signing a three-year, $24 million contract with the Jets in 2022. Uzomah finished the 2023 season on injured reserve with an MCL injury.

Former Bengals C.J. Uzomah, Hayden Hurst available before free agency

For the Bengals, a reunion with either guy is a task of judging whether either can offer more or better than the combo of Tanner Hudson and Drew Sample. Both of those guys project to be back — which would leave the role of No. 1 tight end open for a free agent or even early-round rookie to occupy.

Cincinnati Bengals Select Oregon State Offensive Tackle in PFF's Post-NFL Combine Mock Draft

"Pick No. 18 seems like a great spot for the Bengals in this draft — either an immediate impact player like Brock Bowers slides into a position where they can move up, or they sit where they are and take a player in the trenches," McGuinness wrote. "Fuaga would be a plug-and-play replacement for Jonah Williams at right tackle. The Oregon State product earned an 80.0 pass-blocking grade and a 90.9 run-blocking grade in 2023."

Bengals' Joe Burrow eyes Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs blueprint

In 2021 and 2022, the Bengals faced Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game, splitting those postseason matchups. In 2023, with Burrow sidelined with a season-ending right wrist injury, Cincinnati missed the playoffs, while Kansas City won its third Super Bowl in the past five seasons.

NFL Insider Shares Latest on Tee Higgins and Joe Mixon's Future With Cincinnati Bengals

"I had few different conversations about Tee Higgins possibly being traded from sources I trust. One said: “No, they’re keeping him this year.” One said they think it’s a 60% chance Higgins gets traded this year," Berry wrote. "He’s a proven commodity and trading for him might be a team’s best option given Higgins’ talent in what might be a crazy WR free agent market, especially with the higher salary cap. Then another source, who knows how Cincy operates, said they didn’t think Higgins would be traded because knowing the Bengals’ thinking they will likely wait too long and then not get enough for him back in a deal. Either way, if Higgins does get dealt, it’s worth noting Joe Burrow really has trust in Andrei Iosivas, but there will be competition for the No. 2 WR spot, likely from a receiver taken in this draft."

Bengals named a top destination for free agent DL Christian Wilkins

The Cincinnati Bengals, though, could provide an enticing home for Wilkins. The Bengals should be an AFC contender again in 2023, assuming quarterback Joe Burrow returns to pre-injury form. Cincinnati could also support Wilkins with premium defensive players like Trey Hendrickson, Sam Hubbard, B.J. Hill and Logan Wilson.