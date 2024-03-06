ESPN’s Matthew Berry gives an update on Tee Higgins and Joe Mixon situations

ESPN’s Matthew Berry has been one of the premiere names in fantasy football for quite some time now. He has years of experience, and he has built a rapport with people in the know on certain things.

Berry recently released his 25 most interesting things he heard from the NFL Scouting Combine, and it should be no surprise that wide receiver Tee Higgins’ name came up a bit, as well as a couple of longtime Cincinnati Bengals veterans:

I had few different conversations about Tee Higgins possibly being traded from sources I trust. One said: “No, they’re keeping him this year.” One said they think it’s a 60% chance Higgins gets traded this year. He’s a proven commodity and trading for him might be a team’s best option given Higgins’ talent in what might be a crazy WR free agent market, especially with the higher salary cap. Then another source, who knows how Cincy operates, said they didn’t think Higgins would be traded because knowing the Bengals’ thinking they will likely wait too long and then not get enough for him back in a deal. Either way, if Higgins does get dealt, it’s worth noting Joe Burrow really has trust in Andrei Iosivas but there will be competition for the No. 2 WR spot, likely from a receiver taken in this draft. Tyler Boyd is not expected to return and I was told Joe Mixon would be released. (Evergreen sentence. Shrug emoji).

The thing about the Higgins situation is it seems to be based purely on speculation from other teams. There haven’t been reports of teams saying that the Bengals are or are not taking calls. Cincinnati hasn’t made a habit of sharing details if they are trying to make a move, but it always takes two to tango, so you’d think we would hear a whisper if they were even taking calls about an asking price being too much. It's speculation from the complete outside, but it is hard to keep a team actually moving a player like Higgins under wraps.

One thing that seems to be a decent rule of thumb is that the Bengals would likely move Higgins before or at the beginning of the new league year on March 13th. That deadline exists because he is currently taking up just over $21 million in cap space, so on top of receiving whatever draft compensation, they would likely want that money early in the free agency process to spend on more desirable players.

Boyd is set to hit free agency, and it appears he’s not being re-signed. It is doubtful the two sides will come to a deal with the franchise tag on Higgins and a mega deal on the horizon for Ja’Marr Chase. Boyd, unfortunately, ends up as the odd man out there. That could be the reason the Bengals drafted Andrei Iosivas and Charlie Jones last season.

Mixon getting released is more of a believe it when you see it scenario. It makes so much football sense that you have to expect it.

However, the team may wait to see what the running back market looks like as far as value before making a move with Mixon. That is more of a warning if it takes the team some time to actually make that move.