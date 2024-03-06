Bills safety Jordan Poyer becomes potential target for Bengals after being released

The Cincinnati Bengals may be looking for a safety more than most people expect. The team isn’t married to defensive back Dax Hill at free safety, and he could easily end up as a future slot corner.

If the Bengals do decide to get a veteran safety in free agency, it is a buyer's market that just got another big name.

The Buffalo Bills released safety Jordan Poyer in a flurry of moves to get under the cap.

Poyer has spent the last seven years in Buffalo prior to four years with both the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles. In six of the past seven years, he has had over 90 tackles and 22 interceptions in that same span.

He is fairly favored by Pro Football Focus still at nearly 33 years old. He has had a pass coverage rating over 70 since getting to Buffalo, and six of those years, he has had an overall rating of 73 or more in six of those years.

Poyer has been one of the cornerstones of the Bills defense, and the question becomes if he has anything left in the tank and if he can play free safety. Right now, Jordan Battle looks to be a budding talent at more of what people think of as a strong or box safety. Last season was the first time Poyer hadn’t spent most of his snaps back at free safety, but even then, he still spent over 300 snaps there.

As far as having anything left, that remains to be seen. He isn’t the typical free agent the team has gone for since Zac Taylor started his era. However, if the team misses on some of the top-end safeties or decides to allocate cap space elsewhere, Poyer could be a solid veteran player who could provide priceless insight to a young secondary who is really desperate for some experience.

