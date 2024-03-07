Lou Anarumo on the importance of a deep defensive line

As the Cincinnati Bengals begin shaping their roster for the 2024 season, one position group that needs major attention is the interior defensive line.

As of now, BJ Hill is the only interior defensive lineman under contract for next season.

With DJ Reader expected to have a large market despite his season-ending quad injury, it is far from a guarantee that he will be back in Cincinnati after next week. With a crop of defensive tackles and nose tackles available in free agency, expect that to be a position the Bengals attack in an aggressive manner.

One person who is on board with that is defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

At the NFL Combine, Anarumo spoke about Reader and said his rehab seems to be going well, and Anarumo hopes he is able to work with him again next season.

“I know he’s (Reader) another guy that’s been in there every day working hard, and I don’t know the exact timeline yet, but I’ll let the let Duke (Tobin) and his crew work that out, and hopefully, it works out good for us,” Anarumo explained.

Even if Reader does return, the Bengals will likely look to add more talent to the room, as the defensive line under Anarumo thrives with three strong interior players to rotate in and out.

Frankly, the Bengals haven’t been able to replace the interior pass rush that was left with Larry Ogunjobi.

“You look at the teams that go far (in the NFL playoffs). Obviously, great quarterbacks, but dominant defensive lines are kind of a theme as we look forward,” Anarumo stated. “So we’ve got pieces in place for sure. That year, it was great to have Larry (Ogunjobi) and that rotation of three, and really, Josh (Tupou) would come in, and he was a fourth, and we’d rotate with those guys. So yeah, the more, the merrier. If we add D tackles, I’d be a happy guy.”

With an elevated salary cap and plenty of capital to work with, the Bengals could make a big splash next week in the defensive tackle market as the unit looks to bounce back from a subpar (to say the least) 2023 season.