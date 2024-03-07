Could Tyler Boyd join the Jets?

Tyler Boyd is a free agent, and with two big-name wide receivers on the roster already looking for lucrative deals, it’s unlikely Boyd will get the contract he deserves from the only team he’s known in the NFL, the Cincinnati Bengals.

So where might he sign?

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Boyd could end up with Aaron Rodgers on the New York Jets. Here’s what Breer wrote in his Free Agency Mailbag:

For players looking for a one-year reputation bump, or older players trying to gravy train a ring, the New York Jets are, indeed, a destination... I could certainly see... someone like the Cincinnati Bengals’ Tyler Boyd, being added to the mix [in addition to a veteran running back and Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari].

Breer went on to say that the Packers need to be all-in to help ease Rodgers back from his blown Achilles. So he suggests beefing up the offensive line and adding skill position players alongside Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall.

This is actually one of the more favorable outcomes for Boyd; while Bengals fans would miss him, at least they’d get to see him continue to play alongside an elite QB.