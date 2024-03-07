Justin Simmons could be a free agent target for Bengals after being cut by Broncos

After one year without Jessie Bates, the Cincinnati Bengals’ need for help at the safety position entering free agency is clear.

In a loaded safety market, one name that stands out as a potential option for the Bengals is the recently released Justin Simmons.

Simmons spent eight seasons with the Denver Broncos, where he was twice a Pro Bowl selection (2020 and 2023), named a second-team All-Pro four times, and. In 2022, he tied Minkah Fitzpatrick, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and Riq Woolen with an NFL-leading six interceptions.

This past season, Simmons earned both Pro Bowl and Second-Team All-Pro honors by logging 70 total tackles, two tackles for a loss, deflecting eight passes, grabbing three interceptions, forcing two fumbles, and recovering a fumble.

His release by the Broncos allowed the team to save $14.5 million in cap-savings.

At 30 years old, Simmons would likely be a more affordable option than other free agent safeties, such as 24-year-old Xavier McKinney of the New York Giants or 26-year-old Darnell Savage of the Green Bay Packers.

He would also be the perfect mentor for former first-round selection Dax Hill, who will be entering his third season in 2024, as well as Jordan Battle, who will enter his second pro season.

The Bengals have $48,551,440 in cap space, per Over the Cap, entering free agency. Despite the need to eventually extend star receiver Ja’Marr Chase and hopefully sign fellow receiver Tee Higgins to a long-term deal instead of having him play on the $21.8 million franchise tag, there’s enough room to add Simmons if the Bengals make a push.