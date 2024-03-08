Poll: The Bengals are a (blank) away!

You’ve heard the expression. The Broncos are a quarterback away. That’s something we’d say before they traded for a Russell Wilson lookalike contest winner.

It means that the team is so good from top to bottom that they could do the whole thing if they only had a good quarterback. There are a lot of teams that fit that description. The Browns and Steelers both do. So did the Jets in 2023 after Aaron Rodgers went down.

The Cincinnati Bengals don’t fit that description. In fact, they’re one of a minority of teams who have absolutely zero questions about the most important position on the field. Joe Burrow is the franchise, and he and the Bengals are going to be linked at the hip, hopefully for the rest of the quarterback’s career.

Considering they missed the playoffs in 2023, they’re not a complete team yet. So, what position is the one you think of when you hear the Bengals are just a “blank” away? I’ll give your four options.

In this corner, weighing in at well over 300 pounds is a right tackle that helps solidify the Bengals line and officially closes the revolving door that has been the position over the last several years.

In this corner, sporting the frame of a small offensive lineman, but possessing the speed of a slow wide receiver, is a tight end that gives Burrow another weapon and helps fill the massive void that Tyler Boyd leaves. This is another position that has absolutely been a revolving door for the Bengals.

In this corner, standing at an impressive height and with a weight that fluctuates from the high 200s to the low 300s, is a defensive tackle. The Bengals are in need of a big-nose tackle now that DJ Reader is a free agent and battling back from a late season-ending injury. They also need a good 3-tech to help the team’s interior pass rush.

And finally, in this corner, a dark horse in the four-way melee, standing at an unknown height and weighing an unknown amount, is a coaching change. No, not head coach, but a change up to and possibly including a coordinator. Of course, that already happened this season now that Dan Pitcher is the team’s offensive coordinator, and they’ve added a passing-game coordinator.

Who’s going to win?

Here’s the bell.

DING DING.

Oh my lord, here comes a defensive back flying down the ramp with a chair in his hand. He’s going to hurt somebody! I can’t believe what I’m seeing!