Offensive free agent targets for the Bengals

Free agency is almost upon us, and as usual, the offensive line appears to be the top priority. Let’s talk about some potential offensive targets for the Cincinnati Bengals and start in the trenches.

One-Time Patriots

Mike Onwenu is a popular pick for the Bengals’ next right tackle, but he’s better on the interior. If they were going to sign one outside offensive lineman, Onwenu would make a lot of sense. They could sign him with the intent of playing him at left guard but know that they could play him at tackle if they don’t draft one in Round 1. However, he could cost a pretty penny.

Jermaine Eluemunor would be a cheaper option, and his hatred of the Chiefs is quite endearing. He also wouldn’t be an upgrade over Jonah Williams.

Trent Brown might be my favorite option. He will be 31 before the season starts and has had some injury issues, but he is a top talent. Having Trent Brown and Orlando Brown as his bookend tackles would be very comforting for Joe Burrow.

Pollack’s People

Speaking of large human beings with injury concerns, Mekhi Becton is on the market again. Becton’s best year in the NFL came under Pollack. He could be a relatively low-cost, high-reward addition; however, they have to have another plan in case it doesn’t pan out.

Pollack also coached Tyron Smith during his time in Dallas, and man is that an exciting name. Smith is 33, but he can still play. After letting a 36-year-old Andrew Whitworth walk and having to watch him continue to be one of the league’s best for five more years, maybe it is time that the Bengals get on the other end of that.

Tight End

The rent-a-tight-end strategy caught up with the Bengals last year after a disappointing season for Irv Smith. 26-year-old Noah Fant could be the man to get them off this rollercoaster. Fant can line up anywhere in the formation and has the athleticism to make an impact in the passing game. He would be a great fit for the Bengals offense and could help to ease the impending transition at wide receiver.

Wide Receiver

The only option I really like at wide receiver is Curtis Samuel. He has some inside/outside versatility, but I think he could be a great fit to replace Tyler Boyd in the slot. Samuel isn’t quite 30 and has never had the type of quarterback play he would see in Cincinnati. 2024 in Cincinnati could be a career year for Samuel, sitting 3rd chair in the Burrow Symphony.

Running Backs

Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs. Derrick friggin’ Henry.

There are some big-name running backs about to hit the market.

The one that stands out to me is Antonio Gibson. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Gibson’s carries have dipped over the past two seasons, but he has continued to be a productive pass catcher. He just seems like a great fit, and he should be relatively affordable.

Of course, these are only options if Joe Mixon is released, which is far from a given at this point.