Bengals awarded 2 compensatory picks for 2024 NFL Draft

The Cincinnati Bengals will have nine selections in the 2024 NFL Draft thanks to a pair of compensatory picks being added to the previous total of seven.

On Friday, the NFL handed out compensatory selections, and the Bengals earned a pair of extra sixth-round picks.

They are pick No. 208 and 214 overall.

The Bengals had been previously projected to land a pair of Day 3 picks. However, the initial projections had the Bengals landing an extra fifth-round pick for losing Vonn Bell to the Carolina Panthers and then a seventh-round pick for losing Samaje Perine to the Denver Broncos.

In the end, it pretty much evened out by the Bengals getting two sixth-round picks instead.

2024 NFL Compensatory Draft Picks

Compensatory draft picks for 2024 are being awarded today. The list of picks: pic.twitter.com/JlieVyrxMk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2024

