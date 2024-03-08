Bengals rank first in The Athletic’s free agency rankings since 2020

Despite old narratives that may still fly around the internet, the Cincinnati Bengals are major players in free agency. While some can’t let go of the 1990s, the Bengals have spent big in each of the last three offseasons and are in a position to do it again this spring.

They have, in fact, spent so much and so wisely that The Athletic ranks them as the most successful team in free agency over the last four years. They describe their rankings as such:

“Divide the approximate value by the millions of cash spent, and you end up with how much approximate value each team produced per million spent — an indication of which teams have been most efficient in free agency over the past four seasons.”

Using that criteria, the Bengals have added the most value to the team for the money they’ve spent. Since 2020, they have given out $‎286,626,529 in free agent contracts, giving them an added value score of 197 by their metrics.

“The Cincinnati Bengals led in our total AV rankings last year, largely because of the additions they made on defense. Defensive lineman D.J. Reader, safety Vonn Bell, edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, cornerback Mike Hilton, cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, and defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi were all signed in free agency between 2020 and 2021. That nucleus helped generate a run to the Super Bowl after the 2021 season,” Daniel Popper explained.

The Bengals maintained their lead after another year of free agency, and most of their added value in 2023 specifically came along the offensive line. Guard Alex Cappa and center Ted Karras, both 2022 signings, started 17 games for Cincinnati last season while on their free-agent contract. The Bengals also signed tackle Orlando Brown Jr. to a $64 million free-agent contract last year, and he also started 17 games.”

As NFL “legal tampering” kicks off Monday, teams will announce deals with players starting at noon Eastern Time. Will the Bengals make another big splash this spring?

Recent history says yes.