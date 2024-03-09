Bengals News (3/9): Free agency needs

NFL.com on the Bengals’ and rest of AFC’s biggest free agency needs

The Cincinnati Bengals find themselves flush with cap space after an ill-fated season doomed by two significant injuries to Joe Burrow. NFL.com believes the trenches and tight end are the team’s biggest needs currently.

Keeping Joe Mixon, overpaying at safety, and other surprises Bengals may pull off in free agency

Cincinnati has been known to surprise in free agency before. What do the Bengals have up their sleeves this year?

Cincinnati Bengals officially awarded two compensatory picks ahead of 2024 NFL Draft

The Bengals will have two more selections on the third day of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Skip Bayless Ranks Joe Burrow Ahead of Patrick Mahomes, and More

Here’s the latest news involving the Cincinnati Bengals, including Skip Bayless ranking Joe Burrow ahead of Patrick Mahomes, Joe Mixon’s future, and more.

Perfect NFL trade Bengals must complete in 2024 offseason

Here we will look at the perfect trade that the Cincinnati Bengals must complete during this year’s 2024 NFL offseason. Do you agree with it?

Dalton Schultz glad focus is ‘just football’ in Houston after time with Cowboys

Tight end Dalton Schultz, who recently re-signed with the Houston Texans, is glad the focus is “just football” after spending the beginning of his career with the Dallas Cowboys.

Top 10 Tight End Rankings for the 2024 NFL Draft coming out of the NFL Combine deeper than expected

Brock Bowers is still in a tier by himself, and it isn’t close. What about the other guys?

Daniel Jeremiah’s top 50: 2024 NFL Draft prospect rankings 3.0

In the wake of the NFL Scouting Combine, Daniel Jeremiah updates his prospect rankings for the 2024 NFL Draft, with shake-ups at two loaded positions: wide receiver and offensive tackle. Plus, a pair of quarterbacks vault up the board.

New England Patriots Re-Signing Hunter Henry, Cincinnati Bengals’ Tight End Options Becoming More Limited in Free Agency

That means Dalton Schulz and Hunter Henry are both off the market.

Ravens sign DT Justin Madubuike to four-year, $98 million extension

The Baltimore Ravens have signed defensive tackle Justin Madubuike to a four-year $98 million contract.

Patriots open to trading QB Mac Jones; receiving interest

A departure from New England could be in Mac Jones’ future. The Patriots are open to trading the quarterback.

Sources - Russell Wilson, Steelers to meet; QB spoke with Giants

Russell Wilson’s free agent search includes meeting with the Giants and Steelers, sources told ESPN.

Steelers release Allen Robinson ahead of free agency

The Steelers released veteran wide receiver Allen Robinson in a move that saves $10 million against the salary cap.