Trey Hendrickson ranks 43rd in PFF’s top 101 players from 2023

Cincinnati Bengals fans are very familiar with Trey Hendrickson, but the rest of the NFL seems to still be unaware of how talented number 91 is as an edge rusher.

Trey Hendrickson is coming off a career season, finishing 2023 with 17.5 sacks. That was second in all of the National Football League.

Hendrickson joined the Bengals in 2021 after beginning his career in New Orleans.

Since coming to Cincinnati, Hendrickson has tallied 39.5 sacks through three seasons, 14 in 2021, eight in 2022, and 17.5 last year.

PFF released their top 101 players after the 2023 season, and Hendrickson came in at number 43...

Trey Hendrickson comes in at #43 on PFF’s Top 101 players from 2023 pic.twitter.com/MYmshTCnUt — BENGALS TALK (@BengalsTalk) March 7, 2024

Bengals fans would argue that he is still drastically underrated, and the sack numbers back that up.

Hendrickson has been across from Sam Hubbard since coming to Cincinnati, and the two have been a fun duo for the Bengals for the past few years.

No matter the matchup, no matter the quarterback, Trey is an absolute menace, and every team has openly prepared to stop 91 from getting to the backfield.

The Bengals are hoping to develop guys like Myles Murphy and Joseph Ossai, which would naturally help Hendrickson even more.