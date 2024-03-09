Cody Ford re-signed by Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have re-signed offensive guard Cody Ford to a one-year contract extension through the 2024 season, the team announced Saturday.

The 6-foot-3, 329-pound Ford will be a sixth-year player in 2024 after joining the Bengals as an unrestricted free agent during the 2023 offseason from the Arizona Cardinals. He played in all 17 games for Cincinnati in 2023, making one start.

For the season, Ford earned a 53.9 Pro Football Focus grade, allowing two pressures in 30 pass-blocking snaps for the season.

Looking ahead, Ford will compete for one of the backup offensive line spots when training camp opens. As of now, he has a good shot of making the 53-man roster. However, that could change if more linemen are added in free agency and potentially the NFL Draft.

