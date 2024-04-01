Bengals go best available in latest mock draft

Winston Churchill probably would not have been a big fan of mock drafts: “I always avoid prophesying beforehand because it is much better to prophesy after the event has already taken place.” Too true, but I don’t have the luxury of waiting. The Bengals have successfully negotiated the first wave of free agency, and their draft philosophy is much clearer. Their three biggest needs at this point are probably right tackle, defensive tackle and wide receiver. At the same time, Cincinnati, because of its strong work so far this off-season, probably has the luxury of taking the best player available, regardless of position. And, with any luck, the best player on the board when the Bengals’ number gets called will be: 18. Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State Fuaga, at 6-6 and 324 pounds, is a big, physical right tackle who started 25 games for the Beavers and was named to the 2023 All-America team by the Football Writers Association of America, CBS Sports and Pro Football Focus. He has outstanding size, power and balance for the position and has proven himself to be an outstanding run blocker. But he also holds his own in pass protection, having allowed just one sack over the past two seasons. 49. Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan At 6-3 and 299 pounds, Jenkins has the combination of size, strength and athleticism that allow him to make an impact in both the run game and when rushing the passer. He was named Second Team All-American by the FWAA, and was a team captain for the national-champion Wolverines last season. Jenkins’ father, Kris, was a four-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle. 80. Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State Wilson, at 6-7 and 237 pounds, is built more like a tight end, but runs a sub-4.5 40 and has flashed some spectacular catches for the Seminoles. He averaged nearly 21 per catch on 43 receptions in 2022 as a red-shirt sophomore in 2022, and boasted a 78-yard scoring reception. He had some frustrating drops this past season, but still finished with 41 catches. 97. Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State Stover is the receiving tight end the Bengals have been looking for. He managed 41 receptions for 561 yards and five touchdowns this past season, and was voted Kwalick-Clark Tight End of the Year in 2023. He was named First-Team All-Big Ten and ran a 4.65 40, despite his 6-4, 247-pound frame.