Bengals meet with tight end Trey Knox

The Cincinnati Bengals want to get out of this cycle with tight ends where they have a new one every season. Ever since CJ Uzomah’s departure, we have seen a new starting tight end on a one-year deal.

It started with Hayden Hurst two seasons ago, Irv Smith Jr. last year, and Mike Gesicki set for that spot this upcoming season. One way to get out of that cycle is by drafting a tight end and developing them. That is where it appears the Bengals are doing their homework.

They recently met with a projected Day 3 pick with South Carolina/Arkansas tight end Trey Knox the night before his Pro Day.

Knox’s stats and athletic testing aren’t going to jump off the page and wow anyone. There is a reason he is projected to be a Day 3 pick, after all. Over his five seasons, Knox had 118 catches for just under 1,200 yards to go along with 11 touchdowns.

He projects as more of a receiving tight end with his 6-foot-3, 240-pound frame. He has enough of a burst for the college level, but he tested poorly with a 4.91 40-yard dash, which didn’t help his cause after some average overall numbers in the drills he did at the NFL Combine.

Knox is a willing blocker. He just isn’t a guy you should expect to be able to handle any decent run stuffers at the NFL level. His frame hasn’t quite filled out, so teams can work with him there. He also wasn’t asked to make too many contested catches over his time in college. However, he did show the ability to catch the ball away from his body and a willingness to go over the middle.

Knox is a great prospect to take on Day 3 in the draft that a team that doesn’t need him to start immediately so he can develop. He may not have a super high ceiling, but he has yet to reach his potential if the right coach can reach him. He would likely spend at least a season with the Bengals on the practice squad or as a fourth tight end (who knows with the new special team rules).

After that it is anyone’s guess to make.