Bengals News (4/1): Laiatu Latu mocked to Cincinnati

Bengals Select Surprise Edge Rusher in Latest Major Mock Draft

The Ringer’s Danny Kelly has the Bengals landing UCLA Bruins edge defender Laiatu Latu, someone who’s not really been mentioned as a potential Bengals target.

Photos: 2024 Bengals Coaching Staff

A look at the 2024 Bengals coaching staff.

Bengals take notable interest in unique tight end projected to go late in the NFL Draft

Cincinnati continues its tight end research for the upcoming NFL Draft.

AJ McCarron already leading all quarterbacks as the United Football League kicks off

AJ McCarron already leading all quarterbacks as the United Football League kicks off. Led XFL in passing touchdowns, completion rate, and passer rating in 2023.

Former Bengals special teams savant explains how the NFL's new kickoff will look like a run play

Michael Thomas paints a clear picture on what the new kickoffs will look like.

Three former Bengals who should find their way back to Cincinnati late in free agency

Plenty of roster space exists in Cincinnati. Expect a couple more re-signings in the near future.

Cincinnati Bengals: 10 ex-Bengals playing in the UFL

A look at former Bengals playing elsewhere.

Bengals will give Charlie Jones a shot as primary kick returner

After some electric punt returns, Charlie Jones will get a chance at kickoffs.

Report: Police believe car registered to Rashee Rice was street racing before crash

Police continue to search for Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice after a car registered to him was involved in a major accident on Saturday.

Former NFL punter Brad Wing throws 40-yard touchdown pass to lineman in UFL game

FOOTBALL!