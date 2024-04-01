Bengals News (4/1): Laiatu Latu mocked to Cincinnati

Bengals Select Surprise Edge Rusher in Latest Major Mock Draft
The Ringer’s Danny Kelly has the Bengals landing UCLA Bruins edge defender Laiatu Latu, someone who’s not really been mentioned as a potential Bengals target.
Photos: 2024 Bengals Coaching Staff
A look at the 2024 Bengals coaching staff.
Bengals take notable interest in unique tight end projected to go late in the NFL Draft
Cincinnati continues its tight end research for the upcoming NFL Draft.
AJ McCarron already leading all quarterbacks as the United Football League kicks off
AJ McCarron already leading all quarterbacks as the United Football League kicks off. Led XFL in passing touchdowns, completion rate, and passer rating in 2023.
Former Bengals special teams savant explains how the NFL's new kickoff will look like a run play
Michael Thomas paints a clear picture on what the new kickoffs will look like.
Three former Bengals who should find their way back to Cincinnati late in free agency
Plenty of roster space exists in Cincinnati. Expect a couple more re-signings in the near future.
Cincinnati Bengals: 10 ex-Bengals playing in the UFL
A look at former Bengals playing elsewhere.
Bengals will give Charlie Jones a shot as primary kick returner
After some electric punt returns, Charlie Jones will get a chance at kickoffs.
Report: Police believe car registered to Rashee Rice was street racing before crash
Police continue to search for Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice after a car registered to him was involved in a major accident on Saturday.
Former NFL punter Brad Wing throws 40-yard touchdown pass to lineman in UFL game
FOOTBALL!
Loading comments...