Zack Moss shares what made him choose the Bengals over the Cowboys in free agency

The Cincinnati Bengals have brought in numerous new guys during the free agency period.

They’ve signed Geno Stone, Sheldon Rankins, Mike Gesicki, Vonn Bell, Trent Brown, and Zack Moss since free agency opened up.

Moss recently chatted with Kay Adams on Up and Adams to share what attracted him most to the city of Cincinnati and playing for the Bengals.

Moss revealed he was deciding between the Bengals and Dallas Cowboys prior to signing in Cincinnati. Here’s why Cincinnati was his choice:

“From the structure of the offense and how the offense is played, and kind of the scheme of the offense and what they want to do. It’s a lot of shotgun offense, a lot of inside zone gap scheme runs and things of that nature,” Moss said.

Moss is a talented runner and a strong pass-blocker.

The Bengals will rely on his pass-blocking to give Burrow as much time as possible in the pocket next season.

Getting to play with Burrow and a loaded offense was a big attraction for Miss to choose the Bengals.

“It’s hard to turn down a guy like Burrow...guys like (Ja’Marr) Chase and (Tee) Higgins and just all the talent on both sides of the ball,” said Moss. “It’s so much space. That really intrigued me. Being able to play in a box when you only got six guys, maybe seven, and if there’s seven, it’s kind of gonna be real hard for them defend the pass game. So it’s just something that I was like very, very intrigued about and super excited to be a Bengal.”

The Bengals have a new weapon in Cincinnati with Zack Moss, and he brings some new excitement to the offense.

