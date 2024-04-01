Cordell Volson among NFL’s top 5 performance-based pay recipients

After finishing his second straight NFL season as a full-time starter, Cordell Volson will get an extra payday.

On Monday, the NFL announced performance-based pay distributions for the 2023 season, with Volson earning an extra $905,972.

The Cincinnati Bengals left guard played in all 17 games this past season.

Every year, millions of dollars are paid to NFL players using a formula that rewards players based on playing time compared to salary. Volson was a fourth-round NFL Draft pick out of North Dakota State in 2022 and has logged nearly every snap since then at left guard for the Bengals.

After earning a 51.6 Pro Football Focus grade as a rookie, Volson finished this past season with a 58.3 grade. If you take away his disastrous three-game stretch to open the season — part of that was due to Joe Burrow playing with a bum calf that affected the entire offense — Volson earned a much more respectable 67.9 PFF grade from Weeks 4-18.

While many have wondered if the Bengals should replace Volson, de facto GM Duke Tobin is still a believer.

“Think he’s a good run blocker. Think he still has a lot of upside. We’ve seen a lot of good out of Cordell, I don’t think any of us have seen the best yet,” said Tobin at the NFL Combine.

Let’s hope that’s the case, as the Bengals offensive line desperately needs all five starters to step up and keep Burrow healthy after injuries greatly affected another season for him.