Who was the Bengals’ best free agent signing?

The Cincinnati Bengals were once again very active in free agency in 2024. While they didn’t hand out any monster deals, they saw their positions of need and attacked the free agent market to fill them with experienced veterans.

Geno Stone came over from the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens to sure up a safety room that had its share of struggles last year. Stone signed a two-year, $15 million contract with the Bengals in March that included $6 million guaranteed. The AFC’s leader in interceptions last season will be a Week 1 starter.

Zack Moss comes down from the Indianapolis Colts after a trade that sent Joe Mixon to the Houston Texans. Moss was leading the NFL in rushing when he was filling in for the injured Jonathan Taylor in Indianapolis.

Moss signed a two-year, $8 million contract that has $3 million in guarantees. He will likely split carries with Chase Brown but could become the lead back.

Sheldon Rankins should bring the Bengals the pass rush they have missed since the departure of Larry Ogunjobi after the 2021 season. The Bengals signed him away from the Houston Texans on a two-year, $26 million deal with $8 million guaranteed. It appears the Bengals opted to sign Rankins over D.J. Reader, who got a similar contract with the Detroit Lions.

Trent Brown comes to Cincinnati from the New England Patriots as the latest veteran right tackle to come on a one-year deal to protect Joe Burrow. After Jonah Williams signed with the Arizona Cardinals, the Bengals decided to pivot and bring Brown in on a one-year deal. Brown’s deal includes $2 million guaranteed and $1 million in per-game roster bonuses. His cap hit is $4.4 million in 2024, per OverTheCap.com.

Mike Gesicki left the Patriots for Cincinnati as well. Gesicki signed a one-year contract worth $2.5 million that includes $400,000 in guarantees. Gesicki is easily the most talented tight end Burrow has ever played with, so he could be the next product of the tight end factory the Bengals offense has become and find a big deal in 2025.

Familiar face Vonn Bell is back in Cincinnati after spending last season with the Carolina Panthers. The Bengals were able to bring him back on a veteran minimum deal, thanks to the fact that Carolina is still paying him $6 million this season. Bell brings veteran leadership to a young safety room that desperately needs it.

