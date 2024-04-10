Tee Higgins defends his agent

Two of the franchise-tagged players in the NFL remain without having agreed to terms with their respective teams, and one of them is Cincinnati Bengals wideout Tee Higgins.

After requesting a trade in mid-March, Higgins has been relatively quiet about his contract situation.

Much of the chatter online surrounding Higgins and his contract situation usually involves Higgins’ agent, David Mulugheta. Remember in the mid-2000s when Drew Rosenhaus was the super agent teams didn’t want to deal with? That’s Mulughetta now.

After getting Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson $230 million fully guaranteed, despite Watson not playing the season prior and having a bevy of sexual assault allegations hanging over his head, Mulugheta has become the poster boy for guarantees in NFL contracts.

As fans set their sites on Mulugheta, his players have come to his defense. Wednesday, Higgins was the latest. When I fan suggested Higgins get a new agent, Higgins replied with “Nah, he's the best,” with a thumbs-up emoji.

The Bengals seem to have no interest in trading Higgins and don’t appear to be anywhere near a contract extension, so this is likely a situation that will last until training camp and possibly in to the regular season.

We haven’t seen a franchised tagged player sit out a season since Le’Veon Bell in 2018, but could Higgins be the next?