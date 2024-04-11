Bengals reveal free agent signee jersey numbers

As we approach the 2024 NFL Draft, free agency has cooled. All eyes are on the incoming rookies, and teams, including the Cincinnati Bengals, are focusing most of their attention on the last full week of April.

However, that doesn’t mean there’s nothing happening. For instance, the Bengals announced what numbers the free agents they signed this offseason will wear.

The #Bengals have announced the jersey numbers for their free agents.

Geno Stone 22

Vonn Bell 24

Zack Moss 31

Trent Brown 77

Mike Gesicki 88

Sheldon Rankins 98 — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) April 10, 2024

Stone will be repping Eric Thomas’ No. 22, and Bell will be rocking the same No. 24 he wore when in Cincy the last time. Moss will wear Daryl Williams’ old number, Brown will wear Andrew Whitworth’s No. 77, Gesicki will be No. 88, which was worn by Bruce Coslet (betcha didn’t know that), and Rankins will, of course, wear DJ Reader’s No. 98.

Numbers, of course, don’t necessarily correspond with a certain position anymore. Still, Gesicki will wear a traditional receiver number, which has followed him his entire career. Rankins has worn 98 with the Jets, Texans, and Saints. Brown has worn 77 with the Patriots and Raiders.

The only two free agents changing their numbers are Stone, who went from No. 26 with the Ravens to No. 22 (Tycen Anderson is No. 26), and Zach Moss, who went from 21 to 31 (Mike Hilton is No. 21).

Still no zero, though.