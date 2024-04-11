Bengals schedule visit with Missouri OT Javon Foster

The Cincinnati Bengals are getting their top 30 visits in, as is every organization, but with just a limited number of visits granted, teams have to be mindful of the players they bring in for these.

Cincinnati has looked at multiple positions, and it has even brought in some position groups you wouldn’t think it would target, like a wide receiver.

However, one group the Bengals will need to target is the offensive line, and making sure Joe Burrow is kept safe and upright should always be a priority for the front office.

Offensive tackle is a need for the team, and it will have at least 10 picks to enhance its depth on the line. That said, they are reportedly bringing in Missouri Tigers OT Javon Foster for a top-30 visit. The Kansas City Chiefs are as well.

Missouri OT Javon Foster has 30 visits scheduled with the Cincinnati Bengals & Kansas City Chiefs, per league sources.



Physical presence at tackle has enjoyed an excellent pre-draft process. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 10, 2024

Foster stands 6-foot-5.5 and weighs 313 pounds, so there is no lack of size for the tackle. He is 24 years old, which could be something teams consider as well.

Foster was on the first-team All-SEC this past season and started 13 games in three straight years in college, ending as a team captain in his final two. Here’s an overview of Foster’s game by NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein.

“Durable three-year starter whose arm length and strain can help make up for below-average athletic qualities as a tackle. Foster lacks fluidity in his pass sets and proper footwork with certain run blocks, but he gets his job done. He’s very capable as a zone blocker, maintaining his pacing and sustain, and he’s a thinker in pass sets with a nice approach to diversifying his punch to keep rushers guessing. Foster isn’t a natural knee-bender and that lack of leverage shows up as a drive blocker and when handling bull rushers. The question for Foster will be whether he can improve his footwork enough to become a more efficient blocker. He has the tape to project as a backup with starter potential,” he wrote.

That said, teams are looking at the big-time tackle, and there should be expectations that he’s a top pick when the draft rolls around.