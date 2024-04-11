Joe Burrow is now doing weighted pull-ups

Want another Joe Burrow update? Of course you do!

Well, recently, the star QB posted an update on Instagram showing himself doing weighted pull-ups with both hands, including the right (throwing) hand in which he tore a ligament.

Joe Burrow putting in work #Bengals pic.twitter.com/xa7F8KtIAZ — Enter the Jungle Show (@CinBengalsTalk) April 10, 2024

As you can see, he doesn’t seem to struggle or favor the right wrist at all. His movement is fluid and controlled, and he clearly doesn’t have any reservations about using the wrist.

It’s also worth mentioning that Burrow, who signed a $275 million contract last September, really has nothing to prove in terms of his value on the field. So it’s unlikely he’s trying to convince people he’s healthier than he actually is, though he might want to give fans and supporters an update to alleviate their concerns.

Burrow is clearly making progress. Late last month, Black Sheep Performance shared a video of him using dumbbells (again, with both hands).

If you stay ready, you ain’t got to get ready ⚫️ pic.twitter.com/YdQzaUa29v — Black Sheep Performance (@TrainBSP) March 25, 2024

And in early March, Burrow shared that he plans on being cleared for full contact in the middle of May.

This is all good news. With the way things are trending, fans can hope to see Burrow back to form in about a month.