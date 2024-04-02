Tuesday Trenches: Why are you a Bengals fan?

I was born in 1983 and was brought home in a Cincinnati Bengals jumper.

The Bengals were fresh off a Super Bowl run, and I was being raised by a former college football player and a former tennis star. Sports were always a part of my childhood. Some of my earliest memories were playing little league baseball and basketball.

Not football, though.

That didn’t come until after the Bengals went back to the Super Bowl. Don’t get me wrong: I was excited. I could feel it in the city, but I was too young to really be a part of it. I remember staying up to watch the game, but I don’t remember really watching it.

I started watching when John Elway and the Denver Broncos, with those new uniforms, won a couple of Super Bowls. There was also a period of time where I got really into the Texas Longhorns because I thought Chris Simms was going to be the next Elway (don’t ask me why, because I honestly don’t know). Maybe I was trying to rebel against my dad, a big Bengals and Ohio State fan. Whatever it was, he didn’t mind. He was happy I was into football.

Then, I started playing, and that’s when I started following the Bengals because that’s who my friends liked. I remember going to training camp to watch Jeff Blake throw passes to Carl Pickens. I remember complaining along with my parents about how bad they were in the ‘90s.

And then 9/11 happened and kinda threw future a curveball.

After struggling to figure out college for a year, I enlisted in the military just as Marvin Lewis was setting up shop in Cincinnati. My parents sent me weekly letters while I was at boot camp in which my dad would tell me what the Bengals, led by Jon Kitna, did that weekend. They went 8-8 that year, which was a far cry from the losing seasons they had been putting up over the last decade.

Because of where I was, I couldn’t watch much of any of the next couple of seasons, but I was stationed in Upstate New York during the 2005 season, and I watched my favorite team win the division with Carson Palmer and Chad Johnson, with a style and flair I had not seen from the Bengals before. After that, I decided when I was done with my four years in 2007, I would move back home and experience the Bengals firsthand.

I had season tickets for a while before life got in the way, but now I get to interact with all of you about my favorite team. I also get to watch both of my kids, who are coming into their own as Bengals fans, which is awesome.

So, that’s why I’m a fan. It’s not a great story, but it’s mine. Right now, I see the Bengals on the verge of greatness. They’re right there. I’m 40 now. I read somewhere that, by the time your kid is 12, you have spent 75% of your time together on this planet. My oldest is 11.

Every year moves faster than the last. I know I will wake up tomorrow, and I’ll be 60.

What I want now is to know the Bengals were on top of the NFL mountain while I can enjoy that moment with my father, who looks older every day, and my kids, who also look older every day, all at the same time.

I have faith that time is coming.

Sorry if this hurt. It hurt me to write it.

What’s your Bengals story? Why are you a fan? Did you choose the Bengals, or were you born into this life?

Who Dey!

Relevant Song Lyrics:

Feel like my soul has turned into steel

I’ve still go the scars that the sun didn’t heal

There’s not even room enough to be anywhere

It’s not dark yet, but it’s getting there