Mike Gesicki’s No. 1 free agency destination was the Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals had another busy free agency this year, signing numerous key starters like Geno Stone, Zack Moss, Trent Brown, Sheldon Rankins, Vonn Bell, and Mike Gesicki.

The newest tight end in Cincinnati, Gesicki had one target as a free agent, and that target was the Cincinnati Bengals.

Gesicki struggled last season with a career-low year due to a poorly run offense in New England.

What better way to bounce back than lining up with Joe Burrow? That was exactly Gesicki’s thought.

“They could have said it was the worst place in the world, but when you got No. 9 at quarterback, I was like that is the place I want to go,” Gesicki stated in his introductory press conference.

Burrow has been known to use his tight ends consistently. Look at guys like CJ Uzomah and Hayden Hurst, who had big seasons in Cincinnati and then went out and snagged a big payday in free agency.

Gesicki is hands down the best tight end that Burrow will play with so far in his career, and the newest weapon for the Bengals has the potential to be a big play guy in 2024.