Tyler Boyd unlikely to sign with Steelers; had interest from Chiefs and Lions among others

Where will Tyler Boyd land?

When free agency began, many assumed we’d seen the last of Boyd in Cincinnati Bengals stripes.

However, after nearly a full month of free agency, Boyd remains unsigned as one of the best offensive players still available. The hometown Pittsburgh Steelers were viewed as a major suitor for Boyd, but the two sides have yet to reach an agreement.

Per Mark Kaboly of The Athletic, Boyd and the Steelers are unlikely to reach a deal. Kaboly adds that the San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions, and Kansas City Chiefs are among the teams who had preliminary interest in signing Boyd when free agency began.

I would say that it would be a long shot, at best, that the two sides come together. From what I have been told, Boyd was extremely interested in Pittsburgh at the beginning of the free-agency process, but the offer wasn’t something he was comfortable with. Boyd has at least had preliminary interest from the Chiefs, Chargers, Dolphins, Lions and 49ers. I am pretty sure the ship with the Steelers has sailed.

If you’re a Bengals fan, losing Boyd to the Lions would be the best-case scenario since they play in the NFC. Plus, it would be cool to see Boyd reunite with DJ Reader and help push the Lions over the Super Bowl hump the same way they did in Cincinnati.

The Lions, along with the 49ers, are among the best Super Bowl contenders in the AFC, so it makes sense that Boyd would be interested in them.

Seeing Boyd go to the Chiefs would be painful, but they could use another wideout, especially with the Rashee Rice situation.

The Chargers and Dolphins are serious AFC playoff contenders.

Perhaps Boyd will wait to sign with a team until after the upcoming NFL Draft to see who still needs wide receiver help.