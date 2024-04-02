 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bengals hosting first-round prospect Troy Fautanu

Fautanu could be in contention for pick 18, but he may already be off the board by then.

By Jason Marcum
The Cincinnati Bengals are set at offensive tackle for the 2024 season, but that doesn't mean they won’t take one high in the upcoming NFL Draft.

One of the best tackle prospects this year is Washington Huskies left tackle Troy Fautanu.

Per Jordan Schultz, Cincinnati is hosting Fautanu on a pre-draft visit.

The 6-foot-4, 317-pound Fautanu started all 15 games at left tackle this past season while helping the Huskies reach the national title game. He started 13 games there in 2022. The prior year saw him play in nine games, starting two at left tackle and one at left guard.

Perhaps the Bengals could draft Fautanu to compete with Cordell Volson at left guard this season, then replace Trent Brown at right tackle in 2025 when he hits free agency again. Or, the Bengals could take Fautanu to be a backup for both tackle spots this year.

Either way, the Bengals clearly have some level of interest in one of the best offensive linemen in this year’s draft class. Fautanu is widely projected as a first-round pick. He’s currently the 20th overall prospect via the NFL Mock Draft Database.

