The Bengals’ Paycor Stadium has become the toughest place to play in the AFC

In the last 20 games at Paycor Stadium, the Cincinnati Bengals have gone 16-4 (.800) per Elias. That is the best home record in the AFC.

And only the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys of the NFC have better home records since Christmas of 2021.

A lot of that is due to Joe Burrow and the new standard set in Cincinnati. But there’s no questioning the role of fans and the front office in making Paycor a tough place to play by elevating the experience.

As the Bengals’ manager of game and event entertainment Alex Schweppe put it, “We want to make sure every game feels differently... Making sure we give our returning fans a new product is important to us.” He then mentioned the traditions of Ruler of the Jungle tradition and Rock ‘n’ Rule Fourth Quarter.

And it’s working. Some of the massive crowds during this run have been the 67,260 people who watched the Bengals beat the Miami Dolphins in September of 2022. There were also the two Wild Card playoff victories. And who can forget the Stripe the Jungle win over the Buffalo Bills last year?

With Burrow back and healthy and some big offseason additions, the Bengals and their fans should continue the good vibes into 2024 and beyond.