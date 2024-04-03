Bengals in top 10 of most improved NFL teams

The free agent market has quieted, but the Cincinnati Bengals have certainly used it to their advantage yet again this spring.

While they didn’t break the bank with massive free agent deals, the Bengals appear to have gotten great value at positions of need.

In fact, the Offseason Improvement Index from Unexpected Points puts the Bengals in the Top 10 most improved teams this offseason, and that is before the NFL Draft.

.@Unexpected_Pts Offseason Improvement Index updated for Haason Reddick trade. Jets up to 4th most point-differential gained.



Eagles in the bottom 4, an offseason after being last in the 2023 offseason improvement indexhttps://t.co/zXzip6JRMM pic.twitter.com/pmTx6AI0aP — Kevin Cole (@KevinCole___) April 1, 2024

The Bengals check in at ninth on the list. The transition from Jonah Williams to Trent Brown at right tackle is likely an upgrade.

The widely debated departure of Joe Mixon to be replaced by Zack Moss is projected to be an improved scheme fit. Geno Stone signed and Vonn Bell came back to solidify a safety room that struggled last season.

Perhaps the Bengals’ biggest signing was that of defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins. While the departure of D.J. Reader to the Detroit Lions leaves a hole at nose tackle. Rankins provides the best interior pass rush the Bengals have seen since their 2021 Super Bowl Run.

Mike Gesicki is likely the most talented tight end that Joe Burrow has had in his entire NFL career and should help ease the sting of losing Tyler Boyd.

All signs point to the Bengals knowing their flaws from last season and them getting proven veterans on contracts that provide great value. These moves, a well-executed draft, and, most importantly, a healthy Burrow could have Cincinnati in a position to contend for the Lombardi Trophy again.