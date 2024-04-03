Bengals New (4/3): D.J. Reader talks about why he chose to sign with Lions

Bengals Pro Bowl Special Teams Hopeful Tycen Anderson Seeks To Rule With Lofty Tackles Goal

"If you reach for the stars, you end up on the moon," says Anderson for all mankind who dares think about 20-plus tackles in a season with the NFL's new kickoff.

Bengals’ Tyler Boyd getting interest from contenders in free agency

I would say that it would be a long shot, at best, that the two sides come together. From what I have been told, Boyd was extremely interested in Pittsburgh at the beginning of the free-agency process, but the offer wasn’t something he was comfortable with. Boyd has at least had preliminary interest from the Chiefs, Chargers, Dolphins, Lions and 49ers. I am pretty sure the ship with the Steelers has sailed.

Look: Cincinnati Bengals Hosting Multiple Prospects for Visits Ahead of NFL Draft

Anthony is a safety and while the Bengals probably aren't in the market to draft a safety, they'll certainly do their due diligence with prospects that they're interested in. It's unclear what other prospects are in town, but it's reasonable to assume that there are a few more guys that are meeting with the Bengals ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Bengals kicker Evan McPherson proposes another kickoff rule following major change for 2024 season | Fox News

"I’ve got an idea for a fun rule," Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson told the official team website. "If you kick it through the uprights, make that four points. And if you miss, they get it at the 30."

2024 NFL mock draft: Bengals shake up first round with big trade

But with the 2024 NFL draft looming large this month, the focus wholly shifts to that process. There, major needs at areas of strength for the draft class such as the offensive and defensive lines stick out as prominent talking points.

Cincinnati Bengals Lineman Gets Nice Bonus Thanks to NFL's Performance-Based Pay Program

The Performance-Based Pay program is designed to pay players that have exceeded their salaries based on playing time. It's why there are plenty of fourth rounders like Volson, along with a plethora of players drafted in rounds 5-7 and multiple players that went undrafted.

Bengals offensive duo ranked as NFL's best

The Cincinnati Bengals have a ton of talent on the offensive side of the football, especially at the skill positions. But, do they have the best quarterback/wide receiver duo in the entire NFL? Bleacher Report seems to think so, as they recently ranked the combination of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase as the league's premier pairing.

Detroit Lions used clever tactic to ensure DJ Reader signed with them - Pride Of Detroit

“When I went in the building (Lions training facility in Allen Park), everybody seems like they enjoyed working there,” Reader told Adams. “And that’s big for me, the energy in that building was great. Coach (Dan) Campbell, talking to him, he’s a guy who will look you straight in the eye and you can tell he really cares about ball. AG (Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn) was super excited about defense. It was a fun environment when you land there. I didn’t know much about the Detroit—and I’m excited to learn more. But it was a cool feeling and a warm welcome when I walked in.”