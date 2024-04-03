 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bengals invite Yahsyn McKee to Local Day

The RedHawks DB had an impressive 2023 season.

By PatrickJCarey
The Cincinnati Bengals are gearing up for their Local Day and have invited numerous guys from around the area to participate.

The Bengals most recently invited Miami of Ohio defensive back Yahsyn McKee to the Local Day in Cincinnati.

McKee absolutely balled out in his final season with the RedHawks, tallying 58 tackles, 15 pass breakups, and four interceptions.

In his two seasons at Miami (OH), McKee racked up an impressive 93 tackles, 23 pass breakups, six interceptions, and one forced fumble.

McKee was even in the nation’s top two in EPA gained when targeted (-30), according to SIS Football on X.

McKee also finished tied for second in the MAC for interceptions last season with four, behind only Devin Grant (five).

The Bengals have plenty of draft picks in the upcoming NFL Draft and will be searching for an instant impact caliber haul with the 10 picks the team has.

