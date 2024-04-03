Bengals host first-round prospect Amarius Mims on pre-draft visit

Despite the Cincinnati Bengals signing Trent Brown in free agency, they could very well opt to use the 18th overall pick in the NFL Draft to select their right tackle of the future. With Brown being older and only being on a one-year deal, the Bengals could still draft the long-term answer as early as round one.

Wednesday, the Bengals hosted Georgia Bulldogs offensive tackle Amarius Mims for a pre-draft visit. Mims, standing at 6-foot-7 and weighing in at 340 pounds, is one of the more talented offensive tackles in a deep class.

Mims ran a 5.07 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine in February but did not participate in position drills after suffering an injury. He also wasn’t able to work at Georgia’s Pro Day in March.

Mims appears to have a very high ceiling, but some have expressed concerns with his injury history and his lack of snaps at a collegiate level. The Bengals are clearly doing their homework to learn more about him, and he could be atop their draft board later this month when they make the 18th overall selection.

This is likely not the last offensive tackle that the Bengals opt to get a closer look at. With veteran band-aid starters the last three seasons and a one-year deal manning the spot for 2024, the Bengals will likely look for a bookend tackle to play opposite Orlando Brown Jr. at some point early in this year’s draft.

The visits will start to ramp up as the draft draws near, so make sure to check back for more updates as we get closer to April 25th.

