Bengals host 2 SEC defensive tackles for top 30 visits

The Cincinnati Bengals are in the homestretch of draft preparation. All the Pro Days have been completed, so it is coming down to getting some guys in on visits to get a more tailored look at them.

Two of the most recent top 30 visits are at a position they will certainly need to add to in the draft, defensive tackle.

The first player we will be talking about is Texas A&M defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson.

McKinnley Jackson/DT/Texas A&M visiting the @Browns and @Bengals this week. Has 9 total official 30's.https://t.co/O1eA1LzOGP — Tony Pauline (@TonyPauline) April 3, 2024

The Bengals will be looking for a young player who can possibly rotate in, not necessarily start. The team lost DJ Reader via free agency, and while Cincinnati signed Sheldon Rankins, he isn’t so easily replaced in run defense.

Jackson has plenty of experience at being both the A and B gap defensive tackle. One of his biggest knocks is having short arms that can show up at times in pass rushing, but he has shown he can create some penetration. He isn’t going to be a big shaker and mover despite being 330 pounds. As a borderline early Day 3 pick, he can come in and hopefully get his feet wet in some pass-rushing situations while being able to develop with the help of some NFL coaching.

Next up we will take a look at LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith also visiting the Bengals.

Maason Smith is in Cincinnati. Presumably 30 visit with Bengals pic.twitter.com/GVANzeoAI3 — Billy M (@BillyM_91) April 1, 2024

Smith stands at 6-foot-6 and over 300 pounds. He has some surprising athletic ability for that size, but it comes at a bit of a risk, as he played under 1,000 snaps over three seasons after losing the 2022 season to a torn ACL. He had an 84.2 true pass rush rating from Pro Football Focus, which illustrates the promise he has despite the lack of experience.

Similar to Jackson, Smith can contribute as a rotational pass rusher. However, he has some work to do before he can be relied on as anything more than that for a defensive line in the NFL.

Would you like to see either of these guys with the Bengals next season?