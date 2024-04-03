T’Vondre Sweat visits the Bengals

The 2024 NFL Draft is right around the corner, and the Cincinnati Bengals are hosting potential draft picks for visits in preparation.

According to an Instagram story post, top defensive tackle prospect T’Vondre Sweat from Texas was in Cincinnati for what many assume is a visit with the Bengals.

Sweat is widely regarded as the best true nose tackle prospect in this year’s draft class.

T’Vondre Sweat is in Cincinnati. Presumably a 30 visit with the Bengals pic.twitter.com/CVG7WSVhBw — Billy M (@BillyM_91) April 3, 2024

In his five seasons with the Longhorns, Sweat had 127 tackles (17.5 for loss), five sacks, and 13 passes defensed.

The 6-foot-4, 366-pound defensive tackle is without question one of the best players in this year’s draft class. He may not offer much as a pass-rusher, but the talent is certainly there. The 22-year-old could help the hole that was left when DJ Reader signed with the Detroit Lions.

Sweat is currently projected to be a Day 2 draft pick that the Bengals could target with their second-round pick at No. 49 overall. If they really like him, perhaps the Bengals will consider trading down from pick No. 18 toward the end of Round 1 or the very beginning of Round 2 to ensure they get maybe the best nose tackle in this year’s draft.

This is the average testing for a DT over 330 pounds.



As I've mentioned for nose tackles, pretty much every test is poor. I'm actually fairly surprised that vert was better than broad, but otherwise what you'd expect. pic.twitter.com/VVrWkELeCe — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 20, 2024

So when we look at a prospect like T'Vondre Sweat, who's actually SIGNIFICANTLY larger than the average NT, he hits the average 330lb NT numbers for explosiveness right on the nose, and actually BEATS the timed drills by a fair amount. pic.twitter.com/dzqJSqogJg — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 20, 2024

