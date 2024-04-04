 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Daijahn Anthony visits Bengals

The Bengals showed interest in Anthony at the NFL Combine.

By PatrickJudis
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 16 Georgia Tech at Ole Miss Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals aren’t afraid to use top 30 visits for players who may not be high on media big boards.

This time, we see them bringing in Daijahn Anthony, a defensive back from Ole Miss who is likely to go undrafted this year or very late on Day 3. Anthony was seen in Cincinnati this week after Zach Moreth previously reported that the DB would visit the Bengals.

At the NFL Combine, Anthony told our own Jason Garrison about the Bengals’ interest.

Looking at Anthony, he spent most of his time as the slot defender last season. You could also see him listed as a box or deep safety as well. That was a difference from spending most of his time at cornerback in the previous two seasons.

Pro Football Focus credits him with a coverage grade of 75.1. He also had 10 forced incompletions, which was tied for the fourth-best last season among safeties. He allowed 34 receptions on 54 targets for a 62.3 passer rating as well.

Odds are Anthony is a player who will have to make the roster via special teams as either a late Day 3 pick or an undrafted free agent. Even then, the Bengals are quite deep currently at defensive back. He would be a practice squad player who could be called up if the team suffers some injuries at defensive back.

Follow our Twitter page and go like our Facebook page for more Cincinnati Bengals stuff. And of course, Who Dey!

In This Stream

Bengals Draft 2024: Everything to know

View all 86 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...