Daijahn Anthony visits Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals aren’t afraid to use top 30 visits for players who may not be high on media big boards.

This time, we see them bringing in Daijahn Anthony, a defensive back from Ole Miss who is likely to go undrafted this year or very late on Day 3. Anthony was seen in Cincinnati this week after Zach Moreth previously reported that the DB would visit the Bengals.

At the NFL Combine, Anthony told our own Jason Garrison about the Bengals’ interest.

Ole Miss CB/S Daijahn Anthony said he has had conversations with the #Bengals at the #Combine. Said he’s a corner at heart but is making the transition to safety or nickel. — Jason Garrison (@JasonRG83) February 29, 2024

Looking at Anthony, he spent most of his time as the slot defender last season. You could also see him listed as a box or deep safety as well. That was a difference from spending most of his time at cornerback in the previous two seasons.

Pro Football Focus credits him with a coverage grade of 75.1. He also had 10 forced incompletions, which was tied for the fourth-best last season among safeties. He allowed 34 receptions on 54 targets for a 62.3 passer rating as well.

Odds are Anthony is a player who will have to make the roster via special teams as either a late Day 3 pick or an undrafted free agent. Even then, the Bengals are quite deep currently at defensive back. He would be a practice squad player who could be called up if the team suffers some injuries at defensive back.

