Bengals News (3/4): Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson working out together

Look: Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson Are Training Together This Offseason

They’re arguably the two best wide receivers in the NFL. Both guys are eligible to sign contract extensions this offseason. No one should be surprised when they get more than $30 million per season.

Bengals get Joe Burrow another LSU weapon in new 2-round mock draft

Cincinnati Bengals fans have heard this one before — the team needs an offensive tackle in an upcoming NFL draft, yet could always opt for an offensive weapon for Joe Burrow, such as a wide receiver.

Bengals suggested as fit for big free-agent OL

The Bengals are well-positioned for a bounce-back year with a healthy Joe Burrow returning under center, but their hopes of a deep playoff run could be quickly derailed by offensive line injuries. Peat would provide Cincinnati with an ideal insurance option in case Brown doesn’t live up to expectations, along with some much-needed depth at guard.

Lions' D.J. Reader: 'Super tough' to leave Bengals but I don't see being top-three player at DT changing

"It's super tough, but things happen in free agency, and whether it's upstairs going in a different direction or, you know, I did get injured a couple times there," Reader said of his Bengals departure Monday on The Jim Rome Show. "They may see it a certain way and I see it different. Who's to say who's right. I'm always gonna feel like I'm right, and they're gonna feel like they're right. It was super tough to leave something that you built, but there's comfort in knowing that I left it in a better place than where I found it. So I had to find comfort in that part."

Here's why the Steelers' chances at signing wide receiver Tyler Boyd appear to be over

The Athletic's report supports a recent report by Post-Gazette detailing why Boyd probably won't sign with Pittsburgh. Money was the issue, as the the Steelers struggled with the idea of paying a No. 3 receiver $8 million to $9 million per season, per the report (via 93.7 The Fan).

Are the Bengals planning to go international? Katie Blackburn explains

As of right now, the Bengals are one of 11 teams without an international home. The NFL now has 22 teams with international marketing rights in 14 different countries. Cincinnati’s executive vice president Katie Blackburn said the Bengals are looking into if taking their brand internationally is the right fit for the club at the moment.

NFL News

GM Brandon Beane on Stefon Diggs trade: 'This is, by no means, the Bills giving up'

"These moves are never easy -- very hard, not made overnight, anything like that -- but any time you make a move like this, as I said, very difficult, you're doing it because you're trying to win," Beane explained Wednesday afternoon to reporters. "Sometimes people may not see that. This is by no means the Bills giving up or trying to take a step back or anything like that. Everything we do, we're trying to win, and we're going to continue to do that. It's April the 3rd, and we'll continue to work on this roster and make sure we're ready to play come September."

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice issues statement, apologizes for role in multi-vehicle accident

"Today I met with Dallas PD investigators regarding Saturday's accident," Rice said in a statement posted to social media. "I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities. I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday's accident."

Lance Zierlein 2024 NFL mock draft 3.0: Giants trade up for QB Drake Maye; WR Ladd McConkey to Chiefs

The talented Fautanu offers the versatility to compete with free-agent addition Trent Brown for the right tackle spot or immediately start at left guard, if that is what the Bengals require of him. Either way, he upgrades Cincy's pass protection.

Commanders' Marcus Mariota to become first QB in NFL history to wear No. 0

More than 20 players chose to don the digit in 2023, including running backs, receivers, linebackers, cornerbacks and safeties. After wearing No. 8 from his time at Oregon through Tennessee and Las Vegas, then switching to No. 1 in Atlanta, Mariota, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, didn't have either option available in Washington, where receiver Jahan Dotson wears No. 1, and running back Brian Robinson sports No. 8. Mariota will instead join the No. 0 club as the first quarterback to do so in 2024.